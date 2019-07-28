Randall Cobb says he feels like a rookie again in Dallas

DALLAS (WKYT) -- After spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers, Randall Cobb has a new home with the Dallas Cowboys.

When asked about how training camp is going in a new city, the former Kentucky star said he feels like a rookie again. He has to earn respect from his new teammates and has a plan to make that happen.

"Guys want to know what kind of teammate you will be and I have to prove that every day by the way I work, attention to detail and trying to be the best teammate I can be," said Cobb.

"I have a lot of game experience. I've made plays and hope to make more. Hope to be a playmaker and do everything I can to help the guys around me."

Dallas has its first preseason game August 10 against the 49ers.

 
