Randle among six invited to fill out Team USA training camp roster

Six players, including former Kentucky forward Julius Randle, have been added to the USA men’s national basketball team roster, expected to participate in next month’s training camp.

Randle, who now is with the New York Knicks, joins Jaylen Brown, Montrezl Harrell, Mason Plumlee, Marcus Smart and Thaddeus Young on Team USA which will open training camp Aug. 5-9 in Las Vegas.

The men’s national team will train and play against the USA Select Team, which will include De’Aaron Fox, another former Wildcat.

San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich will serve as the men’s national team head coach. Former UK big man Anthony Davis will not play for the U.S. this year.

