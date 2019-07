The New York Knicks and former UK Wildcat Julius Randle have agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal. The Knicks will have a team option in the final year of the contract.

Randle spent one season in New Orleans, averaging 21.4 points. He began his career with the Lakers, averaging 13.5 points in four seasons.

Randle was a lottery pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and his signing comes after the Knicks finished with an NBA-worst 17 wins.