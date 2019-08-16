Reds announce Marty Brennaman farewell plans

The Cincinnati Reds have announced the plan for the final weeks of radio broadcaster Marty Brennaman’s career.

Brennaman, the longtime voice of the Reds, will broadcast his final game on Thursday, September 26.

“It was important to me that my last regular season broadcast happened at home, so I won’t go to Pittsburgh with the team to finish the season,” said Marty Brennaman.

Brennaman, who will be inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2020, will make several appearances prior to his final game.

For three games in September, Marty will appear at a temporary radio booth at Gapper’s Alley directly behind section 119, including a full game broadcast on Friday, Sept. 20.

• Game Broadcast: Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:10 p.m.

• Pre-Game Broadcast: Tuesday, Sept. 24 (gates open at 5:40 p.m.)

• Pre-Game Broadcast: Wednesday, Sept. 25 (gates open at 5:40 p.m.)

Thom Brennaman, Marty’s son, will join his dad in the booth for the entire radio broadcast on September 25.

“I wanted my final game to be business as usual, doing the broadcast from the booth. It is going to be very emotional for me and I want to savor every moment,” said Brennaman.

Following the game on September 26, the Reds will host a postgame Marty Party on the field at Great American Ballpark.

There will also be giveaways during the final homestand.

September 24-26 Giveaways

• Tuesday, Sept. 24 - Marty Brennaman Oversized Replica Ticket presented by Humana

Replica ticket from Marty’s first Reds broadcast on April 4, 1974, to the first 20,000 fans.

• Wednesday, Sept. 25 - Commemorative Marty Brennaman Print presented by Clark Schaefer Hackett

Print celebrating Marty’s selection as the 2020 Reds Hall of Fame Inductee to the first 20,000 fans.

•Thursday, Sept. 26 - Reds Handheld Radio presented by Kroger and Laura’s Lean Beef

Transistor radio with earbuds to the first 20,000 fans. Fans will be able to tune to 94.5 FM from their seats in the ballpark to listen to Marty’s farewell call.

