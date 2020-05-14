Reds lay off less than 25% of staff, cut pay for others

The Reds are laying off less than 25% of their staff and reducing pay for others on June 1 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The club made the announcement on its website Thursday and had no further comment. Commissioner Rob Manfred cleared the way for teams this month to lay off or reduce the pay of managers, coaches and trainers at both the major league and minor league levels.

Cincinnati was among a group of 16 teams that committed to paying full-time employees through May. Others had different pay arrangements for staff.