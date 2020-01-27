Reds sign Castellanos to 4-year deal

CINCINNATI (AP) - Outfielder Nick Castellanos has signed a $64 million, four-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds. It's the Reds' latest big-money move to try to end a streak of six consecutive losing seasons.

The Reds also signed second baseman Mike Moustakas to a $64 million, four-year deal and left-handed starter Wade Miley to a $15 million, two-year deal. Japanese All-Star outfielder Shogo Akiyama agreed to a $21 million, three-year contract. Castellanos batted .289 last season with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.

 
