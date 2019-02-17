Reed's blast leads UK to series sweep at Austin Peay

Dalton Reed blasted a three-run homer in the sixth inning and Kentucky beat Austin Peay 11-1 Sunday to complete its first three-game road sweep since 2017.

In the weekend series in Clarksville, the Wildcats scored 31 runs and the guys had 17 extra-base hits.

In Sunday's finale, Kentucky pounded out ten hits and Reed led the way with three RBI. Jaren Shelby added 2 RBI to complete a solid weekend.

Dillon Marsh made the start for the Cats, allowing one run on two hits, striking out four batters.

Kentucky returns to action against nationally-ranked Texas Tech next weekend in Lubbock.