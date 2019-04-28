Reggie Warford inducted into KHSAA Hall of Fame

Former Kentucky basketball star and 1972 Muhlenberg County Player of the Year Reggie Warford was inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame Saturday night.

At 64-years-old, Reggie is fighting for his life. He's on oxygen and in a wheelchair, but despite both a heart and liver transplant, he has displayed incredible courage and a zest for life.

In front of friends, family and some of Kentucky's finest athletes, Reggie was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Reggie is the first black basketball player to graduate from Kentucky and this moment is all about pride.

"I have two sons Grant and Tyler that whenever they come to Kentucky, there is a place they can go and look and see the tiny mark I made from a small town in Drakesboro, Kentucky," said Warford.

"Everybody likes being remembered a little bit and this is my chance to be remembered a little bit."