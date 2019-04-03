Reid Travis gives thanks for 'making Lexington feel like home'

Kentucky's Reid Travis is reflecting on his final year of college basketball and the time he spent in Lexington.

In an Instagram post, Travis calls Kentucky fans the best in the country, and he said he "was truly blessed this past year to be able to make life long bonds with my teammates and coaches."

Travis was a graduate transfer from Stanford who chose to play for Kentucky in his final year of eligibility.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better group to share my last year of college basketball with and I can’t begin to thank everyone at UK enough for welcoming me in and making Lexington feel like home."

Travis averaged 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in 32 games with the Wildcats.