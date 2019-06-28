Reid Travis signs NBA Summer League Deal with Atlanta Hawks

Kentucky men’s basketball forward Reid Travis has signed a NBA Summer League deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

Travis and the Hawks will begin NBA Summer League play July 6 in Las Vegas with the first of four games (not including the playoffs). Travis hopes to turn the opportunity into a longer deal with an NBA franchise.

“I’m so happy for Reid to get the opportunity to show NBA teams what we already know,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Reid is a completely different player than he was a year ago and he’s become the best version of himself. He moves better, he’s playing above the rim, he’s blocking shots and dunking balls. We saw that develop during the season, but unfortunately because of the knee injury, he was unable to show that to NBA teams in the workouts leading up to the draft.

“Now Reid is on his way back and will get to show NBA teams what a great presence he can be for a team, especially one with a young locker room. He’s physically ready to make an impact, he’s an unbelievable teammate and he will do whatever it takes to win.”

Travis, a graduate transfer from Stanford, made a huge impression with the Wildcats in his lone season at Kentucky.

