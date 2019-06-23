Reid Travis to play in the NBA Summer League with Atlanta

After going undrafted on Thursday night, former Kentucky standout Reid Travis will play in the NBA's Summer League with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Minneapolis native averaged 11.2 points in 32 games last season after transferring from Stanford. He also averaged 7.2 rebounds per game.

Travis has been hampered by a lingering knee issue, but he looks to be ready to play in Las Vegas in July.

The Atlanta Hawks are familiar with Kentucky players. Alex Poythress and Isaac Humphries spent time with their G-League affiliate last season.