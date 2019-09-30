Remaining TV selections for 2019-20 UK schedule unveiled

The remaining question marks on UK’s 2019-20 schedule were answered Monday with tip times and TV selections for the rest of the Wildcats’ nonconference schedule. With the unveiling of the eight previously “to be announced” games, every UK game will be on national television through ESPN’s family of networks, CBS or SEC Network.

The tip times and TV designations for the final previously to be determined games are:

• Nov. 8 vs. Eastern Kentucky – 7 p.m. on SEC Network

• Nov. 12 vs. Evansville – 7 p.m. on SEC Network

• Nov. 18 vs. Utah Valley – 7 p.m. on ESPN2

• Nov. 22 vs. Mount St. Mary’s – 7 p.m. on SEC Network

• Nov. 24 vs. Lamar – 6 p.m. on SEC Network

• Nov. 29 vs. UAB – 7 p.m. on SEC Network

• Dec. 7 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson – 4 p.m. on SEC Network

• Dec. 14 vs. Georgia Tech – 5 p.m. on ESPN

The complete Southeastern Conference TV schedule was unveiled earlier this month by the league office. The full schedule is below.

Date Opponent Time TV

Oct. 6 Pro Day 5:30 p.m. SEC Network

Oct. 11 Big Blue Madness 7 p.m. SEC Network

Oct. 18 Blue-White Game 7 p.m. SEC Network

Oct. 27 Georgetown College (exhibition) 5 p.m. SEC Network

Nov. 1 Kentucky State (exhibition) 7 p.m. SEC Network

Nov. 5 vs. Michigan State (State Farm Champions Classic) 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Nov. 8 Eastern Kentucky 7 p.m. SEC Network

Nov. 12 Evansville 7 p.m. SEC Network

Nov. 18 Utah Valley (BBN Showcase) 7 p.m. ESPN2

Nov. 22 Mount St. Mary’s (BBN Showcase) 7 p.m. SEC Network

Nov. 24 Lamar (BBN Showcase) 6 p.m. SEC Network

Nov. 29 UAB (BBN Showcase) 7 p.m. SEC Network

Dec. 7 Fairleigh Dickinson 4 p.m. SEC Network

Dec. 14 Georgia Tech 5 p.m. ESPN

Dec. 18 vs. Utah (Las Vegas) 11 p.m. ESPN2

Dec. 21 vs. Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic) 5:15 p.m. CBS

Dec. 28 Louisville 3:45 p.m. CBS

Jan. 4 Missouri 2 p.m. SEC Network

Jan. 7 at Georgia 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Jan. 11 Alabama Noon ESPN/2/U

Jan. 15 at South Carolina 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

Jan. 18 at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Jan. 21 Georgia 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U/SEC Network

Jan. 25 at Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC Challenge) TBA ESPN/2/U

Jan. 29 Vanderbilt 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

Feb. 1 at Auburn 6/8 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 4 Mississippi State 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 8 at Tennessee 1 p.m. CBS

Feb. 11 at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U/SEC Network

Feb. 15 Ole Miss 2 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 18 at LSU 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 22 Florida 6/8 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 25 at Texas A&M 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U/SEC Network

Feb. 29 Auburn 3:45 p.m. CBS

March 3 Tennessee 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U

March 7 at Florida 1 p.m. CBS

March 11-15 SEC Tournament TBA SEC Network/ESPN

