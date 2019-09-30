Remaining TV selections for 2019-20 UK schedule unveiled

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The remaining question marks on UK’s 2019-20 schedule were answered Monday with tip times and TV selections for the rest of the Wildcats’ nonconference schedule. With the unveiling of the eight previously “to be announced” games, every UK game will be on national television through ESPN’s family of networks, CBS or SEC Network.
The tip times and TV designations for the final previously to be determined games are:
• Nov. 8 vs. Eastern Kentucky – 7 p.m. on SEC Network
• Nov. 12 vs. Evansville – 7 p.m. on SEC Network
• Nov. 18 vs. Utah Valley – 7 p.m. on ESPN2
• Nov. 22 vs. Mount St. Mary’s – 7 p.m. on SEC Network
• Nov. 24 vs. Lamar – 6 p.m. on SEC Network
• Nov. 29 vs. UAB – 7 p.m. on SEC Network
• Dec. 7 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson – 4 p.m. on SEC Network
• Dec. 14 vs. Georgia Tech – 5 p.m. on ESPN
The complete Southeastern Conference TV schedule was unveiled earlier this month by the league office. The full schedule is below.
Date Opponent Time TV
Oct. 6 Pro Day 5:30 p.m. SEC Network
Oct. 11 Big Blue Madness 7 p.m. SEC Network
Oct. 18 Blue-White Game 7 p.m. SEC Network
Oct. 27 Georgetown College (exhibition) 5 p.m. SEC Network
Nov. 1 Kentucky State (exhibition) 7 p.m. SEC Network
Nov. 5 vs. Michigan State (State Farm Champions Classic) 9:30 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 8 Eastern Kentucky 7 p.m. SEC Network
Nov. 12 Evansville 7 p.m. SEC Network
Nov. 18 Utah Valley (BBN Showcase) 7 p.m. ESPN2
Nov. 22 Mount St. Mary’s (BBN Showcase) 7 p.m. SEC Network
Nov. 24 Lamar (BBN Showcase) 6 p.m. SEC Network
Nov. 29 UAB (BBN Showcase) 7 p.m. SEC Network
Dec. 7 Fairleigh Dickinson 4 p.m. SEC Network
Dec. 14 Georgia Tech 5 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 18 vs. Utah (Las Vegas) 11 p.m. ESPN2
Dec. 21 vs. Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic) 5:15 p.m. CBS
Dec. 28 Louisville 3:45 p.m. CBS
Jan. 4 Missouri 2 p.m. SEC Network
Jan. 7 at Georgia 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Jan. 11 Alabama Noon ESPN/2/U
Jan. 15 at South Carolina 6:30 p.m. SEC Network
Jan. 18 at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Jan. 21 Georgia 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U/SEC Network
Jan. 25 at Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC Challenge) TBA ESPN/2/U
Jan. 29 Vanderbilt 6:30 p.m. SEC Network
Feb. 1 at Auburn 6/8 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Feb. 4 Mississippi State 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Feb. 8 at Tennessee 1 p.m. CBS
Feb. 11 at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U/SEC Network
Feb. 15 Ole Miss 2 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Feb. 18 at LSU 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Feb. 22 Florida 6/8 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Feb. 25 at Texas A&M 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U/SEC Network
Feb. 29 Auburn 3:45 p.m. CBS
March 3 Tennessee 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U
March 7 at Florida 1 p.m. CBS
March 11-15 SEC Tournament TBA SEC Network/ESPN