Remaining UK football game times announced.

The Southeastern Conference on Thursday announced game times for the remainder of UK’s football schedule.

Kentucky’s game at Vanderbilt, on Nov. 16, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

UK’s home game on Nov. 23 against UT Martin is now a 3:30 start time on the SEC Network.

The annual Louisville-Kentucky game on Nov. 30 is a noon kick off at Kroger Field on the SEC Network.

The Wildcats' next game is against Tennessee at Kroger Field on Nov. 9. Kickoff is set for 7:30 on the SEC Network.