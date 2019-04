Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins has been diagnosed with a torn left quad according to a report by Shams Charania of the Athletic. Cousins could miss the remainder of the postseason.

Cousins had a MRI Tuesday morning after suffering the injury while chasing after a loose ball in Monday's 135-131 Game 2 loss to the LA Clippers.

Cousins missed most of last season with a torn left Achilles.