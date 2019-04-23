Report: NKU to hire Darrin Horn as next head basketball coach

Darrin Horn has reached an agreement in principle to become the next head coach at Northern Kentucky, according to a report by Gary Parrish of CBS Sports.

Horn, the Kentucky native and Tates Creek grad, has spent the past four seasons as an assistant under Shaka Smart at the University of Texas.

Prior to joining the Texas staff, Horn was the head coach at South Carolina from 2008-2012 and at his alma matter Western Kentucky from 2003-2008. He has also been an assistant coach at WKU, Morehead State and Marquette.

Horn would replace John Brannen, who left to take the head coaching position at Cincinnati.