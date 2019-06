ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that former Kentucky star Anthony Davis has been traded from New Orleans to Los Angeles to join LeBron James and the Lakers.

In return, the Pelicans receive Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks. That includes the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft according to the report.

Over his career, Anthony Davis is averaging 23.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.