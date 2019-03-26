Report: Bucknell grad transfer Nate Sestina to visit Kentucky Monday

Could Kentucky once again bolster its frontcourt with the help of a graduate transfer? One player is heading to Lexington for a visit.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman reports Nate Sestina will visit Kentucky next Monday.

247Sports reports Sestina is a hot commodity as a grad transfer, and 50 schools have reached out to him.

The 6-foot-9 Bucknell forward and center was second-team All-Patriot League and was second on the team in scoring with 15.8 points per game. He led the team in rebounding with 8.5 per game.

Sestina's minutes and productivity increased compared to the previous season after being named a starter for all 31 games for Bucknell in the 2018-19 season. Bucknell finished with a 21-12 record but lost to Colgate in the Patriot League Championship.