FootballScoop.com is reporting that UK special teams coordinator Dean Hood will be the next coach at Murray State.

Hood previously was the head coach at Eastern Kentucky for eight seasons, where he went 55-38, winning two OVC championships and made three trips to the FCS playoffs.

In 2016, Hood was the assistant head coach at Charlotte.

Murray State went 4-8 in 2019 and fired Mitch Stewart on Nov. 23.