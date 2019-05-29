EJ Montgomery returning to Kentucky for sophomore season

Kentucky forward EJ Montgomery is planning on returning to Lexington for his sophomore season at Kentucky, according to a report.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report Montgomery's decision as he had only hours left before the NBA Draft deadline. UK would later confirm the decision.

“BBN, I’m back. Year two," Montgomery said.

Montgomery joins Nick Richards, who announced Tuesday he would return for his junior season.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-10 Montgomery averaged 3.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 37 games last season. He averaged 15 minutes per game. He was not projected to be a first-round pick.