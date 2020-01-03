Report: Former Wildcat pioneer Houston Hogg has died

Daviess County football has said former UK football player and pioneer Houston Hogg has died.

Hogg, who played at Hazard and graduated from Daviess County HS in 1968, was one of four African-American men who helped break the color barrier at UK and in the SEC.

Hogg was a reserve running back playing in 31 games rushing the football 92 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Hogg also caught 20 passes for 135 yards during his three years with the Wildcats.

The Hazard native, along with Nate Northington, Greg Page and Wilbur Hackett, had a statue unveiled in their honor outside of the Joe Craft Football Center in 2016.