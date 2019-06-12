Report: Herro receives green room invitation from NBA

Tyler Herro has been invited to attend the NBA Draft in New York and will sit in the green room, ESPN is reporting.

Herro, who played one season at Kentucky, is one of 12 players who have received invitations to attend the draft, which will be held June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Former Murray State player Ja Morant has received an invitation to attend, ESPN says. As many as 11 more players could receive invitations.

Players are invited to the green room based upon information received from NBA general managers picking in the first round. Receiving an invitation is considered a positive sign for a player’s draft stock. All of the players invited are projected to be drafted high in the first round.

According to ESPN, the players who have received invitations thus far include Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, Darius Garland, De’Andre Hunter, Jarrett Culver, Coby White, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, Nassir Little, Romeo Langford and Herro.

No word yet on UK's Keldon Johnson or PJ Washington.