Report: Justify failed a drug test before 2018 Kentucky Derby

Triple Crown winner Justify failed a drug test prior to the 2018 Kentucky Derby according to a report by the New York Times.

The Times reported that the thoroughbred tested positive for scopolamine, a banned performance-enhancer, after winning the Santa Anita Derby on April 7, 2018.

Justify's trainer Bob Baffert reportedly knew of the positive test before entering his horse into the Derby. The California Horse Racing Board took more than a month to confirm the results and withheld from publicly disclosing the results when it was confirmed.

The Times reports that two months after Justify claimed the Triple Crown, the board concluded that the positive test could have resulted from the horse eating contaminated food and dropped the inquiry.

