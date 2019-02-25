Report: LSU head coach Will Wade to be subpoenaed in college corruption trial

LSU head coach Will Wade is one of two coaches named in a report who will be subpoenaed in an upcoming federal trial involving corruption in college basketball.

Yahoo! Sports reports Wade and Arizona head coach Sean Miller were notified they will be subpoenaed for the trial, which begins Apr. 22.

The report says the two coaches have been known to be on wiretaps involving convicted agent Christian Dawkins. The subpoenas could lead to them testifying in court about college recruiting.

Wade had amassed a 131-65 record as head coach of Chattanooga, VCU and LSU. LSU is currently ranked No. 13 as it competes with Kentucky and Tennessee for the SEC regular season title.