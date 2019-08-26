Report: LSU's Kelvin Joseph transferring to Kentucky

Former LSU defensive back Kelvin Joseph is transferring to Kentucky according to a report by Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated.

The report says Joseph will begin classes at UK on Tuesday. Per NCAA transfer rules, he would have to sit out this season and would be eligible to play in 2020.

Joseph played in 11 games as a true freshman for LSU in 2018. He had 12 tackles and one pass breakup.

Joseph, who was the No. 42 recruit nationally in 247sports 2018 class, would become the fourth-highest rated player to ever play at Kentucky.