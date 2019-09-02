Report: South Carolina QB Bentley expected to miss at least six weeks

WACH Columbia sports anchor Mike Uva has reported that South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley is expected to be out at least six weeks with a broken foot, but it could be longer.

That would mean Bentley will miss the September 28 game in Columbia against Kentucky.

He also reported that freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski has been informed by the Gamecocks coaching staff that he will start under center this week against Charleston Southern.

Bentley finished 16/30 for 142 yards and a touchdown, but threw two interceptions in Saturday's season-opening loss against North Carolina.