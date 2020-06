University of Kentucky linebacker Chris Oats has been moved from a hospital to a rehabilitation facility according to a report by Mike Dyer of WCPO in Cincinnati.

Oats continues to recover from a undisclosed medical issue unrelated to COVD-19. On May 23 Mark Stoops tweeted that Oats had been hospitalized with a medical issue.

As a sophomore in 2019, Oats played in 12 of the Wildcats' 13 games and finished the season with 46 tackles.