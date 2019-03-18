Reports: Bengals cut longtime linebacker Vontaze Burfict

Photo: Navin75 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0 (MGN)
By  | 
Posted:

CINCINNATI (WKYT) - The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing veteran linebacker Vontaze Burfict after seven seasons, according to reports.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports a Bengals assistant confirmed the team parted ways with the Pro Bowler.

The linebacker was a mainstay for the Bengals defense, as he led the league in tackles in 2013. He would not play a full season after that year as he battled injuries and faced numerous suspensions.

Burfict was a controversial figure on the field during his time in Cincinnati. He amassed $112,000 in fines during a game against Pittsburgh in October for unnecessary roughness penalties. He lost $4.6 million in earnings for various infractions. He was also suspended four games in 2018 for performance-enhancing drugs.

The 28-year-old was undrafted out of Arizona State in 2012 before signing with the Bengals.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus