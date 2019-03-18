Reports: Bengals cut longtime linebacker Vontaze Burfict

The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing veteran linebacker Vontaze Burfict after seven seasons, according to reports.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports a Bengals assistant confirmed the team parted ways with the Pro Bowler.

The linebacker was a mainstay for the Bengals defense, as he led the league in tackles in 2013. He would not play a full season after that year as he battled injuries and faced numerous suspensions.

Burfict was a controversial figure on the field during his time in Cincinnati. He amassed $112,000 in fines during a game against Pittsburgh in October for unnecessary roughness penalties. He lost $4.6 million in earnings for various infractions. He was also suspended four games in 2018 for performance-enhancing drugs.

The 28-year-old was undrafted out of Arizona State in 2012 before signing with the Bengals.