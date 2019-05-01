Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach ruled out with throat condition

Morning line Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach is out of the race.

Richard Mandella told Churchill Downs the colt will miss the race because of entrapped epiglottis. The throat condition was discovered after a cough and scope.

Churchill Downs says the epiglottis is a triangular-shaped cartilage that lies at the base of the airway just in front of the arytenoid cartilages which cover the airway during swallowing.

Mandella is scheduled to meet with reporters 8 a.m. Thursday. He says Omaha Beach will be out of training for three weeks.

Omaha Beach impressed many with his winning performance in the Arkansas Derby.

Bob Baffert-trained horses Game Winner, Roadster and Improbable are among the favorites to win the Kentucky Derby with Omaha Beach out.

Bodexpress (30-1) draws into the Kentucky Derby field in post position 20, and all horses outside Omaha Beach (13-20) will move over one position.