Rhodes named head coach at Concordia University

Concordia University announced on Friday the hiring of former Wildcat Rodrick Rhodes as the men’s basketball coach.

Rhodes was previously an assistant coach at Northwest Nazarene the past two seasons.

"I would like to thank the Concordia University Administration and Athletic Director Lauren Eads for this opportunity," said Rhodes. "I am grateful to be part of the Concordia University family. The Athletic Department's energy and vision for the future are exciting, and I look forward to helping realize that vision. I aim to build up young men of character into productive student athletes and contributing members of society. I am excited to positively impact the Concordia University community, Concordia Men's Basketball Program, and the city of Portland."

Rhodes played at Kentucky from 1992-95 before transferring to USC.

The New Jersey native coached at Cordia High School from 2011-17.

