Rhyne Howard named espnW National Freshman of the Year

After the best rookie season in program history, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard has been named the espnW National Freshman of the Year.

She led the Wildcats in scoring, rebounding and three-point shooting and was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year by both the coaches and the Associated Press.

The native of Cleveland, Tenn., became the third player in program history to earn SEC Freshman of the Year joining A'dia Mathies and Bria Goss while she was the first UK freshman ever to be named first-team All-SEC. Howard is the ninth SEC Freshman of the Year to also be named All-SEC First Team and the first since A'ja Wilson (South Carolina) in 2015.

All the postseason awards are on top of Howard being named SEC Freshman of the Week eight times this season, setting the program and league record for most rookie of the week awards. The SEC honors came on Nov. 13, 27, Dec. 11, 23, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, 19 and 26. She was named National Freshman of the Week on Dec. 26 by USBWA, the first player in program history to accomplish that feat.