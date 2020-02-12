Rhyne Howard named finalist for Cheryl Miller Award

University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been named a top-10 finalist for the 2020 Cheryl Miller Award. Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award is in its third year and recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

“The players on this top-ten list are unquestionably some of the most gifted in basketball today and they should feel honored to be considered for the Cheryl Miller Award,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Ms. Miller has long been considered as one of the greats of our game, and we are grateful to have her insight as we move forward in this process.”

The selection committee for the Cheryl Miller Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. New to the award this season is fan voting presented by Dell Technologies. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live Friday, Feb. 14 on hoophallawards.com.

The winner of the 2020 Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, California on Friday, April 10 along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five.