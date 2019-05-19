Rhyne Howard selected to 2019 USA Women's U19 World Cup team

After shining in team trials in Colorado Springs, Kentucky standout Rhyne Howard has been selected to the 2019 USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team.

The 12-member team was selected by the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee, chaired by George Washington University head coach Jennifer Rizzotti.

Howard will return to Colorado Springs to train July 5-10 before traveling to Tokyo, Japan, where the squad will practice and scrimmage against the Japan U19 National Team July 13-15. The USA has an additional three days of training and a pair of scrimmages in Bangkok against Argentina and Germany, July 17-19, before the 13th edition of the FIBA U19 World Cup tips off July 20.

No. 1 in FIBA’s world youth women’s rankings, the USA in 2019 will play in preliminary round Group C and opens the competition July 20 against No. 7 Australia, followed by a July 21 contest against No. 15 South Korea. After a rest day, the USA will cap preliminary games July 23 against No. 14 Hungary. Following the preliminary round, all teams will advance to the July 24 round of 16. The winners of the round of 16 will advance to the July 26 medal quarterfinals, and the losers will play out for ninth-16th places. The semifinals will be played on July 27, and the gold and bronze medal games on July 28.

Howard is all over nearly every UK freshman single-season record, sitting second in points, second in points per game, fourth in rebounds per game, first in 3-pointers made, third in 3-point field goal percentage, third in steals, second in double-figure scoring games and fifth in double-figure rebounding games.