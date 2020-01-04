Richards, Quickley combine for 44, No. 17 Kentucky beats Missouri

Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey celebrates a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan 4, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards added 21 points and 12 rebounds and No. 17 Kentucky beat Missouri 71-59 in Saturday's SEC opener.

Down 17-9 in the first half, Kentucky used a 12-0 run to open up a 21-17 lead over Missouri and the Wildcats led the Tigers 31-26 at halftime.

Nick Richards scored 14 of Kentucky's first 16 points and finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points for the Wildcats.

Kentucky (10-3, 1-0) visits Georgia on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs just knocked off No. 9 Memphis on the road.

Missouri (8-5, 0-1) hosts Tennessee on January 7.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus