Richards, Quickley combine for 44, No. 17 Kentucky beats Missouri

Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards added 21 points and 12 rebounds and No. 17 Kentucky beat Missouri 71-59 in Saturday's SEC opener.

Down 17-9 in the first half, Kentucky used a 12-0 run to open up a 21-17 lead over Missouri and the Wildcats led the Tigers 31-26 at halftime.

Kentucky (10-3, 1-0) visits Georgia on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs just knocked off No. 9 Memphis on the road.

Missouri (8-5, 0-1) hosts Tennessee on January 7.