Richards rolls left ankle, exits exhibition vs. Georgetown

Early in the second half of Sunday's exhibition game against Georgetown College, junior forward Nick Richards went down with a left ankle injury.

He jumped up to block a shot, fell on the foot of Georgetown's Jake Ohmer, and after falling down in pain, slowly limped off the floor with the help of a few people.

Post-game, John Calipari said Nick rolled his left ankle and "it was swelled up." He added that there is no update beyond that. He said "I haven't talked to anybody yet."

He added the following comments about Nick and his development.

"He's not even the same guy. That's why I was so disappointed for him to get hurt, because I want him to keep building on what he was doing. And he was telling guys, "Throw me the ball." I was so proud of him."

Kentucky plays its final exhibition game on November 1 against Kentucky State before opening the regular season on November 5 in New York City against No. 1 Michigan State.