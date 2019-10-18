Richards scores 20, leads White to 81-80 win in Blue-White game

Bucknell transfer Nate Sestina scored 22 points to lead Team Blue, but Nick Richards answered with 20 points to lead Team White to an 81-80 win Friday night in the annual Blue-White game at Rupp Arena.

On Team White, Richards and three others finished in double figures. Tyrese Maxey poured in 17 points to go along with five rebounds, Kahlil Whitney scored 12 points and Keion Brooks added 11 points.

On Team Blue, Sestina led the way with 22 points and two others finished in double digits. Immanuel Quickley scored 16 points and sophomore Ashton Hagans added 14 points and six assists.

Kentucky opens its exhibition schedule on October 27 at Rupp Arena against Georgetown College. Tip-off is set for 5:00.