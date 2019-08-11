Rigg, Upshaw shine in Kentucky's Saturday scrimmage

In terms of yardage, Kentucky's tight ends accounted for only seventeen percent of the passing offense last season. This year, the Wildcats hope to get their big fellas more involved in their attack.

According to Mark Stoops, Justin Rigg and Keaton Upshaw stepped up as reliable targets for Terry Wilson in Saturday's scrimmage. Upshaw is a promising redshirt freshman and Rigg played in all 13 games last season, catching four balls for 45 yards.

"They did some good things and we did hit them through the middle," said Stoops. "They are big targets and make good adjustments to the ball. We need to continue to build on that. That is good for Terry to have targets like that and throw them open a little bit."

Kentucky opens the 2019 season on August 31 against Toledo.