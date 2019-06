The Charleston RiverDogs bounced back from a pair of losses Saturday to beat the Lexington Legends 5-0 Sunday to split the four-game series.

The loss drops Lexington (26-29) 3.5 games out of first place in the Southern Division of the South Atlantic League.

The Legends open a seven-game road trip Monday night at Greenville. They play three against the Drive before taking on Rome for a four-game series starting on Thursday.