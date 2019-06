5-star defensive lineman Justin Rogers tweeted on Tuesday he’s solid in his commitment to Kentucky, despite a recent visit to Alabama.

The Oak Park, Michigan player committed to the Cats on May 20, but took an official visit to Tuscaloosa two weeks ago.

“I’m 100% Committed to Kentucky,” Rogers tweeted.

Rivals rates the 6-foot-2, 311-pound Rogers as its 12th best player in the country and No. 2 defensive lineman.