Rose asks MLB to end lifetime ban

Pete Rose has once again asked Major League Baseball to end his lifetime ban, saying the penalty is unfair compared with discipline for steroids use and electronic sign stealing.

Rose's lawyers submitted the application Wednesday to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who in December 2015 denied the previous request by the career hits leader.

Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 following an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on Cincinnati to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team.

