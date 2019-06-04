Rowan County star A.J. Hacker named Mr. Baseball

Rowan County High School senior pitcher A.J. Hacker has been named Kentucky’s 2019 Mr. Baseball by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Hacker, a right-handed pitcher who has signed with Morehead State, is 11-1 with a 0.55 ERA and has struck out 129 batters in 76 2/3 innings this season. Hacker is also hitting .461 with a team best nine home runs and 52 RBI.

Hacker, who named MVP of the KHSAA Semi-state 8 matchup against Lawrence County, was named the Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year in May.

Fifth ranked Rowan County (39-3) plays 1st region champion McCracken County in the quarterfinal round of the state baseball tournament Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

