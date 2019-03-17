Ryle rolls past Southwestern to win first Sweet 16 championship

Brie Crittendon erupted for a game-high 21 points and Ryle rolled past Southwestern 63-48 Sunday afternoon to win its first Girls' Sweet 16 championship.

Jaiden Douthit scored 17 for the Lady Raiders and Lauren Schwartz added 14 points. Regi Cundiff led Southwestern with 16 points.

This was Southwestern's first trip to the Sweet 16.

"They are a special group because they have been nothing but great to my family," said Southwestern head coach Stephen Butcher. "Blessing to be around, joy to coach and you couldn't ask for better ambassadors for your school and your community."

Southwestern finishes its historic season with a 27-6 record.