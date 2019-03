Jasmine Flowers scored 17 points and Hayley Harrison added 12 points for Clark County, but Maddie Scherr erupted for 26 points to lead Ryle past the Lady Cardinals 64-51 in the Girls' Sweet 16 quarterfinals.

Ryle (31-5) will face Owensboro Catholic at 6:30 Saturday night in the Sweet 16 semifinals.

Clark County ends its season with a 25-11 record.