SEC, American conferences agree to series of games

The Southeastern Conference and the American Conference have agreed to a scheduling alliance beginning with the 2019-20 season.

Four schools from each conference will play in a home-and-home series.

“Men’s basketball in the SEC has been on the rise and this scheduling alliance will help to continue the growth of the sport,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “This will provide four high quality games for both leagues during non-conference play.”

Participating teams and matchups will be announced at a later date.

