SEC reveals Kentucky's 2020 football schedule

The SEC announced Kentucky's 2020 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon. Included in the schedule are seven home games and five road games.

The Wildcats will open the season against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 5.

Kentucky will play home SEC games against South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Georgia. The Wildcats will play Florida, Auburn, Missouri and Tennessee on the road.

2020 Kentucky Football Schedule:

Sept. 5 - Eastern Michigan

Sept. 12 - at Florida

Sept. 19 - Kent State

Sept. 26 - South Carolina

Oct. 3 - at Auburn

Oct. 10 - Eastern Illinois

Oct. 17 - Vanderbilt

Oct. 24 - at Missouri

Oct. 31 - BYE

Nov. 7 - at Tennessee

Nov. 14 - Mississippi State

Nov. 21 - Georgia

Nov. 28 - at Louisville

