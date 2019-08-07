SEC reveals Kentucky's 2020 football schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) The SEC announced Kentucky's 2020 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon. Included in the schedule are seven home games and five road games.
The Wildcats will open the season against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 5.
Kentucky will play home SEC games against South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Georgia. The Wildcats will play Florida, Auburn, Missouri and Tennessee on the road.
2020 Kentucky Football Schedule:
Sept. 5 - Eastern Michigan
Sept. 12 - at Florida
Sept. 19 - Kent State
Sept. 26 - South Carolina
Oct. 3 - at Auburn
Oct. 10 - Eastern Illinois
Oct. 17 - Vanderbilt
Oct. 24 - at Missouri
Oct. 31 - BYE
Nov. 7 - at Tennessee
Nov. 14 - Mississippi State
Nov. 21 - Georgia
Nov. 28 - at Louisville