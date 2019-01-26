SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: College GameDay for UK vs. Kansas

For the 17th time overall and for the eighth time at Rupp Arena, College GameDay featured the Kentucky Wildcats.

The ESPN College GameDay crew of Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Jay Williams and Seth Greenberg previewed Saturday night's Big 12/SEC Challenge showdown between No. 9 Kansas and No. 8 Kentucky.

UK has dropped the last three meetings with KU but leads the overall series 22-9. Kentucky is looking to avoid its first four-game skid in the series. The Wildcats lead the series 7-2 in Lexington.