SIU-Edwardsville snaps EKU's six-game winning streak

Shamar Wright paced SIU-Edwardsville with 20 points and the Cougars beat Eastern Kentucky 83-75 at home Saturday night to snap the Colonels' six-game winning streak.

Jomaru Brown led EKU with 21 points, to go along with six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Freshman Michael Moreno finished with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior Lachlan Anderson came off the bench to record 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

EKU shot 31 percent from the floor (21-of-68), 19 percent from deep (7-of-37) and 72 percent from the free throw line (26-of-36).

EKU (12-13, 9-3) visits Morehead State on Thursday night.