Jenny Schaper drove in three runs, including a solo homer and No. 23 Kentucky completed the three-game sweep of No. 14 Auburn with a 7-0 win Monday night.

The Wildcats scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday and Grace Baalman capped off her weekend with a second straight complete-game shutout.

Kentucky outscored Auburn 21-3 during the series sweep.

Kentucky (29-18, 12-9) hosts Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night before a road trip to Alabama this weekend.