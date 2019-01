Gabe Schmitt scored 22 points, Cooper Theobald added 15 points and Transylvania beat Rose-Hulman 81-70 Saturday afternoon to snap its two-game losing streak.

With the win, the Pioneers improve to 11-8, 8-4 in conference play. Transy also improves to 8-2 on its home court.

Transylvania opens up a two-game road trip at Earlham on January 30.