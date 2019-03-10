Schorman shines in circle, No. 18 UK sweeps South Carolina

In her first-career SEC start, freshman Meghan Schorman held South Carolina to only one run on six hits in 5.1 innings and Kentucky beat the Gamecocks 5-1 to complete the conference sweep.

The Wildcats (15-7) never trailed in Columbia this weekend. The Wildcats needed just 274 pitches to get through the weekend, while making the Gamecock pitching staff throw 427 times to UK batters.

Kentucky opens its home schedule on March 12 against Miami (Ohio) at 6pm and hosts Syracuse March 13 at 2pm.