Juliette Smith hit a free throw with just over a second to play and Scott County beat Franklin County 46-45 in a thriller Sunday night to advance to Tuesday's 11th Region title game against Henry Clay.

The Blue Devils beat Woodford County at EKU earlier in the day.

Malea Williams led the Cardinals with 16 points and Maaliya Owens added 14 points. Brooklynn Miles led the Flyers with 17 points.